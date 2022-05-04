The jersey that Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona wore when he scored the "Hand of God" goal in the 1986 World Cup recently sold at an auction for a world-record price of $9.28 million. The winning bid was executed at a Sotheby's auction in London.

Previously, the highest price tag for a jersey was a 1928-30 New York Yankees Babe Ruth one that sold for $5.64 million. Maradona's infamous jersey is now the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold, as it topped the $8.8 million price tag of a hand-drawn Olympic manifesto that was sold in 2019.

Maradona, who died in Nov. 2020, wore the jersey when he scored against England during a 1986 World Cup quarterfinal match. He famously said the goal was scored "a little from the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God."

He ended up scoring both of Argentina's goals in a 2-1 victory.

Following the legendary goal, former English national team midfielder Steve Hodge swapped jerseys with Maradona after the match. Hodge had previously been offered boatloads of money for it, but instead ended up having it put on display at the National Football Museum.

On April 6, Sotheby's announced that the jersey was being put up for auction. Sotheby's believed that Maradona's jersey was worth $5-7.5 million and opened with a bid of $4.99 million.