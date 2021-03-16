The manager of Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb has resigned after receiving a five year prison sentence for fraud on Monday.

Zoran Mamic had been preparing his side for their Europa League round of 16 second leg tie with Tottenham but after confirmation of his sentence he immediately stepped down. He is to be replaced by assistant manager Damir Krznar, who will also serve as Dinamo's sporting director.

"Although I don't feel guilty, I resign as I said before I would do if the sentence was confirmed," Mamic said in a statement. "I wish all the good luck to the club."

Dinamo will be attempting to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit to Tottenham at the Stadion Maksimir on Thursday.

Mamic and his brother Zdravko were handed jail sentences in 2018 after being found guilty of siphoning off millions in transfer fees from Dinamo. An appeal to Croatia's supreme court saw the length of his sentence reduced by three months but he will still have to serve a jail term of four years and eight months.

The trial of the Mamic brothers, club director Damir Vrbanovic and tax inspector Milan Pernar drew public interest across Europe in 2018 with former players Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren called to testify in the case. The quartet were charged with diverting 116m Croatian kuna ($18.3million) in transfer fees to themselves while also evading taxes.

"The Supreme Court has confirmed the Osijek Municipal Court's verdict sentencing Zdravko Mamic to six and a half years of imprisonment for the embezzlement of 116 million kuna ($18.26 million) from Dinamo football club," said a statement released by Croatian state broadcaster HRT.

"Zoran Mamic's sentence has been reduced to four years and eight months from four years and 11 months, while Milan Pernar had his sentence reduced to three years and two months from four years and two months."