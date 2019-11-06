Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dinamo Zagreb (home) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (away)

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Dinamo Zagreb will be playing Shakhtar Donetsk at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Maksimir Stadium. Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 2-2 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. With half the group stage already in the books, Dinamo Zagreb (four points) is in second place in Group C behind Manchester City (nine points), while Shakhtar Donetsk (four points) is in third place in the group. Whichever team wins is guaranteed second place going into Matchday 5.

How To Watch