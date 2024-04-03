Luis Rubiales, the disgraced former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) who could face jail time for his non-consensual kiss on Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, is now in the middle of another legal battle after he was detained on Wednesday in relation to an investigation into corruption.

He was arrested at a Madrid airport by Spanish authorities upon his return to the country following a trip to the Dominican Republic and was released a few hours later, according to the Associated Press.

Investigators are looking into alleged corruption that happened at the RFEF during Rubiales' spell in charge from 2018 to 2023. A focus of the probe are the ex-president's changes to the Spanish Super Cup in 2020, expanding it to a four-team tournament and staging it in Saudi Arabia in a deal reportedly worth $42 million at the time. The investigation was initially opened in 2022 and also included a look at Kosmos, the sports entertainment company led by former Barcelona player Gerard Pique, for millions of dollars in commissions.

The alleged corruption received new scrutiny in the wake of Rubiales' forced kiss on Hermoso, which took place as players were receiving their winners' medals after Spain won their first-ever Women's World Cup last August. Rubiales' uncle and former RFEF employee Juan did an interview shortly after the World Cup final accusing his nephew of embezzling money, among other things, and said he had already reported the ex-president to anti-corruption officials.

One of Rubiales' properties was raided last month in relation to this investigation, as were 10 other premises, including the RFEF offices. Officials made seven arrests at the time and said that five others would be under investigation, including Rubiales. He was out of the country at the time.

It is unclear what, if any, punishment Rubiales will face in the corruption investigation since the probe is currently underway.

As it pertains to the Hermoso incident, Rubiales has already been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of coercion by an investigative judge in January. The case is expected to go to trial and could face up to four years in jail if found guilty.

Rubiales resigned from his post last September after insisting he was the subject of a smear campaign. He was later handed a three-year suspension by FIFA.