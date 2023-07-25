The second round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers is underway and Dnipro-1 will host Panathinaikos F.C. on Tuesday on Paramount+. The hosts finished their last campaign second in the Ukrainian Premier League and have won four of five club friendlies played this month. Meanwhile, Panathinaikos finished second in Super League Greek and have also played five club friendlies recently, going 3-1-1 over that span. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Košická futbalová aréna in Košice, Slovakia. is set for 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Dnipro vs. Panathinaikos odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Panathinaikos as the +104 favorites (risk $100 to win $104) on the 90-minute money line, with Dnipro as the +255 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match and over 2,500 soccer matches each year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special seven-day free trial with the promo code, so sign up here.

How to watch Panathinaikos vs. Dnipro-1

Dnipro-1 vs. Panathinaikos date: Tuesday, July 25

Dnipro-1 vs. Panathinaikos time: 2 p.m. ET

Dnipro-1 vs. Panathinaikos live stream: Paramount+ (try it free)

UEFA Champions League Qualifying picks for Panathinaikos vs. Dnipro-1

Before tuning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the 2023 UEFA Champions League first-round qualifiers picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 151-126-7 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 34 units for his followers.

For Dnipro-1 vs. Panathinaikos, Eimer is picking Dnipro-1 double chance for a -135 payout. The expert stresses that club friendlies are more like scrimmages and aren't a good enough indicator of how teams will play in regular competition. So while Dnipro-1 averaged three goals a game and outscored the competition 15-3 over five friendlies matches, he doesn't expect the same dominance in Tuesday's match.



He also thinks Dnipro-1 will be more keen on the back end with the first leg being at home, which is why he's also back Under 2.5 goals to be scored.



"As much as I want goals in this match, I expect Dnipro-1 to take this game slowly for the first leg and make sure not to fall behind in goals before traveling to Greece in the second leg," Eimer told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream the Champions League qualifying round on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League qualifying round. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free by clicking here.