A new documentary on the life and times of managerial legend Sir Alex Ferguson is set to release on Paramount+ on Saturday, May 29, the same day as the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on Paramount+ and CBS.

Ferguson most famously served as the iconic coach of Manchester United from 1986 to 2013.

The film is directed by Ferguson's son, Jason, and includes insight from his wife, Lady Cathy Ferguson, as well as his other sons. Special guests have also been interviewed for this project, including former players like Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Gordon Strachan, and Archie Knox.

Also promised: Archival footage that has never before been published. Naturally, as his life and legend revolved around what happened on the pitch, there will also be major highlights from his managerial career. Such moments include winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983 with Aberdeen, the early struggles he endured in the initial part of his Manchester United tenure, his first of 13 Premier League titles in 1993 and, most notably, his Champions League Final win in 1999 against Bayern Munich.

His life off the pitch will also be a part of this story, as the documentary covers his upbringing in Scotland, the sacrifices he had to make with his family to allow his career to flourish, and the medical scare he suffered post-retirement in 2018.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary down below.