A new docuseries is coming to Paramount in "Football Must Go On." During the 2022-23 Champions League season, Shakhtar Donetsk faced the unprecedented challenge of continuing to play soccer while their home nation of Ukraine was ravaged by war. From playing their home matches in Warsaw, Poland, to facing the immense personal challenge of taking the pitch each week, during their country's war for survival, Shakhtar's story will be told in the new series set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sept. 12.

"Football Must Go On" is part of Paramount+'s "Stories from the Beautiful Game" documentary collection, which also includes "Destination: European Nights" and "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In" which was nominated for an Emmy.

The series follows the team during their Champions League season, while offering an in depth look at the challenges that they faced along the way. Facing teams like Real Madrid in Poland instead of their home stadium in Ukraine, it's quite hard to block out what's going on at home while focusing on soccer but it's something that the team was able to do while competing.

"UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious annual soccer tournament in the world filled with incredible drama, but we've never seen a team become the biggest story because of ongoing war in its homeland," said coordinating producer Pete Radovich. "A heartfelt thank you to sporting director Darijo Srna, and every staff member, player and coach at Shakhtar Donetsk for their incredible generosity and openness in allowing us to tell their story to the world."

The docuseries will premier exclusively in the United States on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and an official trailer can be found here.

