Dog runs on field, interrupts professional soccer match in Turkey
The dog showed off some pretty nifty ball-handling skills
During Sunday's soccer match between Fatih Karagumruk Spor and Giresunspor in the Turkish Premier League, an uninvited guest showed up during a stoppage of play. A stray dog actually raced onto the field and grabbed the ball with its mouth.
The dog showed off some pretty nifty ball-handling skills and wasn't planning on giving the ball up as players and officials attempted to take it away. Eventually, they threw another ball onto the sideline in an attempt to get the dog off the field.
Midfielder Zeki Yildirim carried the dog off the field so that the game could resume. Security and players alike had quite a time attempting to wrangle the pup before he was ultimately carried away, though. Distracting the dog with two different balls eventually did the trick.
It's been quite the year for animals taking the field in the sporting world. During a Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants this past season, there was a notorious black cat that roamed around MetLife Stadium and even ran around the end zone.
Fatih Karagumruk Spor ended up defeating Giresunspor, 2-1.
