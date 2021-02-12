Another week has passed in European soccer and once again there has been no shortage of interesting stories emerging across the continent. France continues to throw up improbable twists with Raymond Domenech sacked after less than 10 matches in charge as his FC Nantes comeback failed spectacularly and the French league (LFP) has appealed to the government for further financial aid. In Italy, Spezia have welcomed Europe's latest American owners while Freiburg are keeping legendary boss Christian Streich around in Germany and UEFA have been unable to prove that there was any racism in the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir.

All of that and more.

Dreadful Domenech dismissed

The Frenchman's return to coaching for the first time since leaving Les Bleus in 2010 is already over after crisis club Nantes pulled the trigger on the 69-year-old after just eight games in charge and not a single win. Domenech has been replaced at Stade de la Beaujoire by the experienced Antoine Kombouare, despite the fact that his recent postings with Dijon FCO and Toulouse FC have not exactly worked out as planned. The 57-year-old recovered in the wake of his harsh 2011 sacking by PSG in difficult circumstances with RC Lens before a decent start with EA Guingamp before they fell away. Kombouare has admitted he will not be kept on if Les Canaris do not stay in Ligue 1 while Domenech is now without a win since his France days and is unlikely to return to the club game.

Platek purchases Spezia

The Serie A club are the latest European outfit to be under American ownership after Gabriele Volpi sold a majority of shares to the businessman Robert Platek. The Italian felt that he had led the team as far as he could after their promotion from Serie B and the project at Stadio Alberto Picco will now become a family-run venture with Phillip Platek installed as new vice-president. "We are honored to be able to carry on the tradition of Spezia Calcio," he said in an official statement. "A team that have worked hard to be able to become a part of Serie A. We are also happy to be able to join the Aquilotti, the fans, now and for years to come."

LFP pleads for French government aid

French professional soccer clubs continue to struggle financially despite Canal+ taking over the remainder of this season's television rights after the failure of Mediapro's overblown deal and collective losses of around $968 million are expected. Already living off of state-backed loans, the LFP have now declared the funds "insufficient" and begged for an audience with the French government to save the sport's immediate future with further help to avoid "going up in smoke" as clubs like Lens and Stade de Reims take voluntary pay cuts until the end of the campaign.

Cult hero Streich extends Freiburg stay

The Bundesliga's longest-serving current coach will continue at Schwarzwald-Stadion (soon to be SC-Stadion) for the foreseeable future after signing a contract extension with the German outfit. The 55-year-old has been in charge since 2011 and enjoys the total confidence of the club, so much so that his new deals have no published expiry dates. This one is no different and basically just confirms that the loyal tactician will stay beyond the current term and therefore oversee the transition into their shiny new home. Streich finally led Freiburg to victory over Borussia Dortmund last week with a 2-1 home success.

UEFA find no racism

European soccer's governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against Romanian pair Sebastian Coltescu and Octavian Sovre due to potentially breaching Article 11 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations during the December clash between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir. The clash was postponed after racist allegations and played one day later with a different refereeing team but UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will investigate the pair's "ethical conduct and sportsmanship" with no mention of the alleged racism.