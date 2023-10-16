The Dominican Republic will host Barbados in a 2023 Concacaf Nations League matchup on Monday on Paramount+. This is a rematch from last Friday, where the Dominicans scored a convincing 5-0 win to move up to second in League B Group B. The Dominican Republic has two wins and a loss (six points) and are only looking up at Nicaragua (nine), while Barbados is winless and sits last in the table with no points. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Estadio Polideportivo in Moca, Dominican Republic is set for 8 p.m. ET. The latest Dominican Republic vs. Barbados odds list the home team as the -1450 favorites (risk $700 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Barbados as the +2900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +950 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados date: Monday, Oct. 16

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados time: 8 p.m. ET

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Dominican Republic vs. Barbados, Sutton is picking Over 3.5 total goals for a +112 payout. After suffering a 2-0 loss to Nicaragua to open up Concacaf Nations League play on Sept. 8, the Dominican Republic has rebounded to collect a 3-0 win over Montserrat and a 5-0 win over Dominican Republic. Forward Dorny Romero has scored three times in those two games and has also managed 17 goals in 24 matches in the Bolivian Primera Division. He should be the lynchpin of the Dominican attack again in Moca on Monday.

"The Dominican Republic just secured a convincing 5-0 victory over Barbados and now the two teams will square off again on Monday. Barbados have conceded five goals in each of their last two games and Over 3.5 goals have been scored in five of their last seven overall," Sutton told SportsLine. "The Dominican Republic have scored eight goals in their last two fixtures and they'll want to continue to put pressure on Nicaragua, who currently top the League B Group B standings by three points." Stream the game here.

