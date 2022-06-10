A League-B, Group-D matchup in the 2022 Concacaf Nations League is set for Friday as the Dominican Republic plays host to Guatemala. The Dominicans (1-0-1) posted a clean sheet victory over Belize in their opening game before falling to French Guiana three days later. Meanwhile, Guatemala (1-0-1) was shut out by French Guiana in its opener before returning the favor in a Sunday win over Belize. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is set for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Guatemala as the +105 favorite (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line, while the Dominicans are the +250 underdogs in the latest Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic odds. A draw is priced at +215, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala

Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic date: Friday, June 10

Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic time: 7 p.m. ET

Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Guatemala vs. Dominican Republic, Eimer is betting over 2.5 goals at a -110 payout. In the last Concacaf Nations League during 2019-20, Guatemala was the highest-scoring of the 41 teams in the group stage of the tournament. While the roster has experienced turnover since then, the offense-first philosophy still remains as the Guatemalans love to push forward, leading to many goal-scoring opportunities.

That style of play will be well-received by a Dominican Republic side that is coming off a game in which five total goals were scored. The Dominicans fell 3-2 to French Guinea earlier this week, but Los Quisqueyanos have scored two goals in both of their 2022 Concacaf Nations League games.

Then there are the previous meetings between these teams, which is another reason why Eimer heavily backs over 2.5 goals. He notes that the Dominican Republic, alone, has gone over 2.5 goals by itself in all five games, so it's easy to back the over for total goals in Friday's game.

"These two countries have played a total of five times since 2019 and seven times since 2017," Eimer told SportsLine. "The over 2.5 goals have hit in every single one of those matchups."

