Liverpool have completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai, the Hungarian international arriving from German side RB Leipzig in a €70 million deal. Jurgen Klopp's side have been in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer and moved swiftly ro secure the services of the 22 year old before a release clause in his contract expired on June 30.

Szoboszlai has long been viewed as the brightest young star in his country and has excelled since making the move to the Bundesliga in January 2021, scoring 20 goals and providing 21 assists in 90 appearances. He becomes Liverpool's second midfield signing of the summer, joining former Brighton playmaker Alexis Mac Allister to strengthen a position that was a weak link for the Reds last season even before they lost three senior players.

"[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good," said Szoboszlai, who will wear the No.8 shirt at Anfield. "For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good."

The 22 year old ranked in the top 10 in last season's Bundesliga for chances created, assists directly from set pieces, through balls completed and successful passes into the penalty area: he will be expected to provide the spark from central areas that Liverpool have often lacked especially with Thiago Alcantara struggling for form.

Twenty3

RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl said: "Dominik Szoboszlai has made an outstanding leap in the past season and matured into a leading player at RB Leipzig who has gone and taken on responsibility. He has been a big part of us being able to achieve our aims. Of course, we would have liked to go into the new season and coming years with Dominik. He has decided, however, to make the move to England and Liverpool, a top team in Europe. This is another testament to us as a club and the work that has been done here to take young players to the next level.

"In the case of Dominik Szoboszlai, our hands were tied due to the release clause in his contract, meaning we had to let him go. We will, however, find strong alternatives and other options following this departure, not least with the additions we have already made in the attacking area."

Szoboszlai will be changing places with Fabio Carvalho, who has joined RB Leipzig on a season long loan.