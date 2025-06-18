Juventus' players and staff avoided an awkward question about transgender athletes from U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, with the exchange taking place during the team's visit to the White House.

The Italian team are in the U.S. for their opening match of the Club World Cup against the United Arab Emirates' Al Ain, also on Wednesday at Audi Field. Juventus' squad includes two members of the U.S. men's national team, Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah, who joined their club teammates for the visit. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was also in attendance, marking his latest trip to the White House since Trump took office.

"Could a woman make your team, fellas?" Trump asked, with no one answering the question. Trump then repeated the line of questioning before Juventus' general manager, Damien Comolli, attempted to sidestep the question.

"We have a very good women's team," he said about Juventus women, the reigning Serie A champions.

"But they should be playing with women," Trump replied. "He's being very diplomatic."

It was not the only strange moment during Juventus' visit to the White House, which also saw Trump field questions about international affairs while the players and staff just stood there.

The president signed an executive order in February banning transgender athletes from women's sports.

Juve face Al Ain at 9 p.m. E