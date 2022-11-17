Three days until the World Cup in Qatar! It's so close, you can basically feel the heat radiating out from the arid desert that forced the tournament to be played in winter instead of summer. I'm Mike Goodman and welcome to the Thursday edition of the Golazo Starting XI newsletter.

Today's newsletter will focus on one of Europe's super powers looking to avoid a World Cup curse, listening to a USMNT legend offer his lineup opinions and making some picks about who's moving on from the group. Let's get you caught up as the excitement finally starts to kick in.

Can France avoid a World Cup curse?

In each of the last three World Cups, the reigning champs have been eliminated in the group stage. Italy won in 2006, finished behind Paraguay, Slovakia and New Zealand in their 2010 group. Spain took the crown in 2010 and finished behind the Netherlands (who they beat in the 2010 final) and Chile in 2014. Germany won it all in 2014, then finished dead last behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea. Can France fair better?

The answer is yes, but the reasoning is fairly counterintuitive, so stay with me here. France is going through an injury crisis, but they shouldn't treat it as if the sky is falling. One of the biggest challenges for the defending champions in any competition is that there's always the temptation to just run back the same crew four years later. But that's a really long time in sports. If you aren't turning over a team like you should, well, guys get old, lose their edge and things just go ever so slightly sour. And that's all it takes to go crashing out.

France won't have that option. In midfield, Blaise Matuidi retired and then their two superstars, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, who are now 29 and 31, respectively. Though we might refer to them in soccer years as "experienced," their injuries clear the path for Real Madrid youngsters Aurelian Tchouameni, 22, and Eduardo Camavinga, 20. The duo are stupidly skilled for any age, but those young legs are sure to help when you've got to play every three days for a month. Is this France team better than the 2018 version? Probably not. But, that's not the most relevant question. The real question is whether this version is better than the 2018 team would have been in 2022. The answer there is that they quite possible are. Check out our resident France expert Jonathan Johnson's picks. He has Les Bleus making it to the quarterfinals.

Donovan wants Yedlin in his USMNT XI

Speaking to our In Soccer We Trust Podcast, Landon Donovan was clear that he felt that at right back veteran DeAndre Yedlin, and not youngster Sergino Dest, should start. Dest is a promising rising star, who has already seen his career take him from Ajax to Barcelona to AC Milan, albeit with struggles for playing time at the last two spots. Donovan thinks his defensive liabilities are too severe, but as Chuck Booth writes, a functioning USMNT midfield can cover for those problems.

Best bets

Let's look ahead to the group stage for the World Cup.

