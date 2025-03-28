Brazil will have a new head coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico after moving on from Dorival Junior following a 4-1 loss to Argentina in World Cup qualifying. Those four goals are the most that Brazil has ever allowed in qualifying and while they sit fourth in the table, there is a very real chance that Brazil could miss out on qualifying for the World Cup, being only seven points ahead of eighth-place Bolivia.

A team that last won the World Cup in the United States in 1994, expectations are high for Brazil despite the Seleção not making it to a World Cup final since 2002. After Tite stepped down following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Brazil will now prepare to hire their third coach since then.

"The Brazilian Football Confederation announces that coach Dorival Júnior will no longer be in charge of the Brazilian National Team," the CBF said in a statement. "The board thanks the professional and wishes him success in his continued career. From now on, the CBF will work to find a replacement."

The decision was made following a meeting between CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues and Dorival with the conclusion being to part ways. It's a decision that could potentially lead to hiring Carlo Ancelotti who the CBF has made an attempt to hire before.

Other possible replacements include Flamengo boss Felipe Luis. Flamengo president Luiz Eduardo Baptista addressed the possibility on Friday.

"I understand that Filipe has a path ahead of him and I have no doubt that he will have a bright future and that at some point he will be the coach of the Brazilian national team. In my opinion, he should not, at his age and at his current stage, take over the Brazilian national team. If he were my son or my younger brother, that's what I would tell him. These are the choices you make in life. From what I know of Filipe, I would be surprised if he took on this challenge now."

There's enough talent in the squad to improve their performances but to do so, a new coach will need to be brought in ahead of facing Ecuador in June. With just over a year until the tournament, each day will be critical as Brazil presses the reset button yet again.