After winning 4-0 in the first leg in Barcelona, Hansi Flick's side will face Borussia Dortmund in Germany for the return leg at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday. Barcelona dominated the first game in Spain thanks to the goals scored by Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and the brace of former Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski, who will make his return to his former stadium, where he played from 2010 to 2014, marking one of the most successful eras of the iconic German team under former manager Jurgen Klopp. Barcelona are expected to make it to the semifinals and the top four of the UEFA Champions League where they will meet the winning team of the other quarterfinal between Inter and Bayern Munich, with the first leg scheduled on April 29-30 and the second leg one week later.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch BVB vs. FC Barcelona and odds

Date : Tuesday, April 15 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 15 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : SIGNAL IDUNA PARK -- Dortmund, Germany

: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK -- Dortmund, Germany Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: BVB +300; Draw +300; FC Barcelona -125

The first leg

FC Barcelona had a solid 4-0 win in their home stadium thanks to the early goal of Raphinha, followed by the brace of former Dortmund striker Lewandowski before the final goal scored by Spanish wonder kid Lamine Yamal, in one of the strongest performances of the side coached by Hansi Flick this season.

What FC Barcelona are saying

Former Bayern coach Hansi Flick spoke ahead of Tuesday's game in the pre-match press conference. "I was very happy to win 4-0 in Barcelona, but tomorrow will not be an easy game. The team should enjoy what they're doing, and we are ready to do it. We want to play well for ourselves and also for the travelling fans who always support us. We won't let our concentration drop. We are only thinking about our game with Dortmund. The rest is for the future. We aren't looking any further. Our idea of football is about always doing our very best. There is a lot of quality in our team and we always take things a game at a time. Playing Dortmund in the Champions League quarter finals at their stadium is always going to be difficult. We need 100% concentration."

Predicted lineups

BVB XI: Gregor Kobel, Waldemar Anton, Emre Can, Ramy Bensebaini, Julian Ryerson, Carney Chukwuemeka, Pascal Gross, Julian Brandt, Daniel Svensson, Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi.

FC Barcelona XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Player to watch

Raphinha, FC Barcelona -- The Brazilian winger scored the opening goal of the first leg in Barcelona and has been impressive this season so far as he already scored 28 goals and provided 22 assists to his teammates in 46 games he played in all competitions, being one of the most active strikers of the year. His name has also emerged as one of the possible candidates for the 2025 Ballon d'Or but a lot will also depend on the team performances in these next weeks. If Barcelona will win the Champions League, he will clearly become one of the candidates for the most prestigious individual prize.

Storyline to watch

Lewandowski's return to Dortmund -- The Polish striker will make his comeback at the home Dortmund stadium where he played from 2010 to 2014, scoring 74 goals in 131 games and where he won two historic Bundesliga titles among other domestic trophies under the management of Klopp. Lewandowski, after playing for Bayern Munich from 2014 to 2022 moved to Barcelona in the summer 2022 where he immediately showed how important he was for for his new team. Lewandowski will face his past in what will likely be an emotional night for him.



Prediction

The Spanish giants are expected to win again after the solid 4-0 win of the first leg and should qualify easily for the semifinals where they will meet the winner of the tie between Inter and Bayern Munich. Pick: FC Barcelona 3, BVB 1.

