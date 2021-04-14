Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City meet again at Westfalenstadion this Wednesday for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg with the tie finely poised at 2-1 to the visitors. Pep Guardiola's men are in front but Edin Terzic's side have a potentially crucial away goal -- if they can manage to score at least once in Germany.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden scored for the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium while Marco Reus temporarily equalized for BVB. With Erling Haaland now six matches without a goal across all competitions and coming up against a potential future suitor, this one promises goals and drama.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 14 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 14 | 15:00 p.m. ET Location: Westfalenstadion -- Dortmund, Germany

Westfalenstadion -- Dortmund, Germany TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: BVB +400; Draw +320; City -154 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Dortmund:

Since the March international break, the Bundesliga outfit have lost two and drawn one with defeats to Eintracht Frankfurt in the league and City's win last week. A 3-2 victory away at VfB Stuttgart over the weekend will have boosted confidence but Terzic and his players remain seven points adrift in the race for UCL qualification all the same. After drawing blanks for Norway in March and only having last week's assist in Manchester to show for his efforts, Haaland must be itching to score again, and European nights bring out the best in him.

City:

An unexpected reverse at home to Leeds United over the weekend does not stop Guardiola's men from being overwhelming favorites to advance to the semi-finals. However, Marcelo Bielsa's men potentially showed Dortmund the way for lesser sides to get at City and hurt them as well as Olympique Lyonnais at this stage last season. The Premier League leaders should be able to advance at Dortmund's expense, but this campaign's edition has also proved that we should also expect the unexpected.

Prediction

City to do it by the same score as last week for a 4-2 aggregate result but the hosts to perhaps go ahead with a score draw another possibility. Pick: Dortmund 1-2 City.