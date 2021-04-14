Manchester City defeated Dortmund 2-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. Goals were scored by Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, and City's Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden. Dortmund scored in the opening 15 minutes, leveling the goal aggregate and putting Man City on the ropes early, and they carried the one-goal lead into halftime.

A second-half surge by Manchester City was sparked by penalty kick conversion by Mahrez, motivating City to regain control of the match as they continued to pressure Dortmund. Foden extended the lead and goal aggregate in the 75th minute, and Pep Guardiola's side will face Paris Saint-Germain in semifinal action.

Let's take a look at some player and manager ratings from the game.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson -- Goalkeeper: Faced pressure in the first half and did poorly on the opening goal by Dortmund. Quickly adjusted to get touches on the ball out the back, and did well to help keep the backline organized, and in return got help from them with blocks and clearances. Rating: 6.5

Kyle Walker -- Defender: Strong game providing defensive coverage and got involved in the attack up the flank when needed. Did well to block shots when danger was presented and provided a calming presence. Rating: 6.5



John Stones -- Defender: Poor first half as he misplayed the ball and was beaten by Haaland on the opening goal to Bellingham. Eventually played himself into the game, and got more settled as the team equalized. Rating: 6

Ruben Dias -- Defender: Provided solid coverage for the backline, and connected play with the midfield. Provided clearances on dangerous chances from Dortmund in the box after City took the lead in the second half. Rating: 6.5

Oleksandr Zinchenko -- Defender: Active on the flank for the team, but needed to provide better service from the wing when the ball found him in the attack. Had a strong header in the 38th minute that was saved, and had a stronger second half. Rating: 6.5



Ilkay Gundogan -- Midfielder: Solid play in the midfield Did well to link up with Foden and Zinchenko. Rotated well with Rodri when needing to play inside to disrupt Dortmund's rhythm. Rating: 7

Rodri -- Midfielder: Strong in the midfield early in the match and applied pressure throughout to help retain possession. Good rotation with Gundogan, and frustrated Dortmund in the middle of the pitch. Rating: 7

Bernardo Silva -- Midfielder: Good movement off the ball to help open up gaps and stayed involved in attacking build ups throughout with link-up play. Solid hold-up play, but questionable decision making on letting balls go through instead of playing them himself. Rating: 6.5

Phil Foden -- Forward: Provided the build up and good combination play along the top line while trying to generate offense and constantly running throughout the match, providing defensive coverage as well. Scored the go-ahead goal of Wednesday's match in the 75th minute. Rating: 7

Kevin De Bruyne -- Forward: Slotted up higher in the second leg to generate more in the attack. Was the main attacking player for Manchester City during the large stretches of the match. Had great looks on goal in the 26th and 74th minutes. Rating: 7.5

Riyad Mahrez -- Forward: Active for the top line, going head to head Bellingham in the 32nd minute with the keeper beat but couldn't finish. Made up for it with a laser penalty conversion in the 55th minute, subbed out in the 88th minute with an injury. Rating: 7

Raheem Sterling -- Substitute : Subbed in for Mahrez in the 88th minute. Rating: N/A

Manager - Pep Guardiola: Starting lineup caused a head scratcher as many wondered why Cancelo wasn't in the XI for the second-leg. An early goal from the opposition further raised eyebrows, however the team was strong in formation, and did well to retain possession throughout the match. A dedication to the game plan with no panic, and Manchester City are through to the semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain. Rating: 7

Dortmund player ratings

Marwin Hitz -- Goalkeeper

Beaten twice, not that there was much that the veteran could have done about either and Dortmund will be looking to strengthen in this area over the summer. Rating: 6

Mateu Morey -- Defender

Came close to scoring an own goal, was fortunate to escape with no card and was withdrawn inside the final 10 minutes for Tigges.

Rating: 5

Manuel Akanji -- Defender

Far from Dortmund's worst performer and there was not much that could be done on the goals, especially the sabotage-worthy opener that was on Can.

Rating: 6

Mats Hummels -- Defender

Went close with a header as his experience came to the fore.

Rating: 6

Raphael Guerreiro -- Defender

Once again more convincing than Morey was on the right but not involved enough to contribute in the way he often does domestically.

Rating: 6

Jude Bellingham - Midfielder

Marvelous goal as part of an impressive performance where he rose to the occasion, even if he did get booked.

Rating: 8

Emre Can -- Midfielder

Once again, Dortmund's weak link as he conceded a silly penalty that turned the tide in City's favor, and it was a shame as he was otherwise solid.

Rating: 5

Mahmoud Dahoud -- Midfielder

Put in the shade by Bellingham but still enjoyed a decent night in the middle.

Rating: 6

Ansgar Knauff -- Attacker

Like in the first leg, he was lively and arguably wrongly sacrificed to make way for Reyna when others could have gone before him to bring the American in.

Rating: 6

Erling Haaland -- Attacker

Seven games and counting without a goal in an uncharacteristic dry spell for the Norwegian marksman.

Rating: 6

Marco Reus -- Attacker

Like the first leg, struggled to be involved but this time there was no timely opportunity to put away.

Rating: 6

Gio Reyna -- Substitute

A solid enough 22-minute cameo but withdrawing Knauff took away significant attacking speed.

Rating: 5

Thorgan Hazard -- Substitute

Replaced Dahoud for the final 14 minutes in a bit to add creativity in attack but did not really do that.

Rating: 5

Julian Brandt -- Substitute

Given nine minutes late on but it was too late by then as City had scored again.

Rating: 5

Steffen Tigges -- Substitute

Got the final nine minutes in an attack-minded change from Terzic that came too late.

Rating: 6

Edin Terzic -- Manager

Got the first half that he wanted but not the second and might feel that his game plan was undone by Can's silly penalty concession.

Rating: 6

