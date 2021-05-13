Borussia Dortmund have won their fifth DFB Pokal title after a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in Berlin on Thursday secured by two Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho goals apiece. Dani Olmo had given Julian Nagelsmann's side hope 19 minutes from time, but Edin Terzic's men saw them off emphatically at Olympiastadion.

It took just five minutes for Dortmund to go in front through Sancho after he was teed up by Mahmoud Dahoud. Haaland made it 2-0 in superb style before the 30-minute mark from a Marco Reus assist.

Reus was provider once again on the stroke of halftime as Sancho doubled his tally after referee Felix Brych gave the goal after some debate, and BVB were comfortable leaders at the break.

It took 26 minutes of the second half before there was another goal and this time it was Olmo from a Christopher Nkunku assist to make it 3-1. But that was as good as it got for Leipzig.

Haaland added his second and Dortmund's fourth on 87 minutes with Sancho notching an assist to go with his pair of goals and that killed any lingering hope for RBL.

U.S. international Gio Reyna made a brief cameo appearance late on for the winners with Leipzig showing Jesse Marsch that there is work to do if he is to better Nagelsmann's contribution towards the club's rapid rise with their first major silverware.

Dortmund are now level with bitter rivals Schalke 04 in terms of Pokal titles won while Werder Bremen have one more on six and Nagelsmann's future employers Bayern Munich have a mammoth haul of 20.

Things are looking good for Terzic's side at present with UEFA Champions League qualification within their reach before Marco Rose takes over this summer at Westfalenstadion.