Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon will face off in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout playoff phase on Wednesday on Paramount+. Dortmund, who sit 11th in the Bundesliga table, secured a convincing 3-0 road victory against Sporting in the first leg of the competition. Sporting, who top the Liga Portugal table, went on to draw against Arouca 2-2 in league play over the weekend while Dortmund suffered a 2-0 loss to VfL Bochum. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting Lisbon odds list the hosts as the -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sporting as the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting Lisbon date: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting Lisbon time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting Lisbon live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Champions League picks for Sporting Lisbon vs. Dortmund

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Dortmund vs. Sporting Lisbon, Sutton is backing Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -145 payout (risk $145 to win $100). The expert is expecting Sporting to press early since they are down 3-0 on aggregate and will be playing on the road. Last week's 3-0 decision was Dortmund's first clean sheet since a 3-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb on Nov. 27, so it's fair to predict both teams will find the back of the net.



Although Dortmund were shut out by VfL Bochum over the weekend, they maintained 70% of possession and tallied 17 shots. With a chance at advancing to the Round of 16 on the line, Sutton expects a big offensive push from both sides.



"These two teams combined for 13 shots on target in the first leg, and I expect plenty of scoring opportunities to come along for both teams again," Sutton told SportsLine. "Plus, Over 2.5 goals has hit in six of Dortmund's past seven games overall, a trend I'm backing again on Wednesday." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

