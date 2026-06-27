DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

What a time it would be for DR Congo to earn their first win at a World Cup. Five games in, the first three played as Zaire in 1974, and it is clear that Sebastien Desabre's outfit ought to be taken seriously. After holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their opener, the Leopards then pushed Colombia all the way before falling to defeat in Guadalajara.

That early point has set up a simple equation for the finale. Win and DR Congo would advance regardless of results in the other game, worst case scenario as one of the eight best-performing third-placed teams. There is no other way out. As for Uzbekistan, it would take something rather miraculous, not just a win but one in which the 50th-ranked team in the world rain down goals on DR Congo. A draw and neither team can advance.

"We'll need to take risks," Desabre said of what must change from their first two games. "A draw will not be enough. We need to analyze ourselves now and move forward. We'll be prepared against Uzbekistan. They have some great defenders."

DR Congo do, however, have comparatively great attackers to go at the likes of Abdukodir Khusanov. Yoane Wissa has looked much more effective for his national side than he did with Newcastle United this season. Veteran forward Cedric Bakambu had a good game against Portugal too while left wing back Arthur Masuaku knows how to put a ball into dangerous areas. Perhaps if Desabre could be tempted to add the dynamic Noah Sadiki, who emerged as a strong ball carrier with Sunderland this season, then more pressure can be applied on the Uzbek defense.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 27 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: DR Congo -133 | Draw +280 | Uzbekistan +300

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan predicted lineups

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku; Noah Sadiki, Ngal Ayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe; Yoane Wissa, Cedric Bakambu

Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov; Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Rustamjon Ashurmatov; Behruzjon Karimov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Sherzod Nasrulloev; Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Oston Urunov; Eldor Shomurodov

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan pick, prediction

Given the opportunity ahead of DR Congo it is hard to believe that they won't feel almighty pressure for a game in which they are strong favorites. Expect their quality to show over Uzbekistan... eventually Pick: DR Congo 1, Uzbekistan 0

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

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