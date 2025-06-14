A new soccer tournament kicks off Saturday, June 14, as the FIFA Club World Cup takes center stage as 32 teams from around the world aim to win this competition, and bettors looking to wager on the event may be interested in the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $300 in bonus bets. The tournament takes place all across the United States and features international giants like Chelsea, PSG, Manchester City and Real Madrid, as well as MLS teams LAFC, the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami CF, led by the legendary Lionel Messi. Inter Miami kicks off the tournament with the first match against Al Ahly FC of the Egyptian Premier League.

Here, we'll break down the DraftKings Sportsbook promo, including how to claim it and how it compares to other sportsbook promos. We'll also take a closer look at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Betting on the FIFA Club World Cup

Matchday 1 begins Saturday night in Miami and goes through Wednesday, June 18. Here's a closer look at a top contest for each day of the first stage of the FIFA Club World Cup, including odds at DraftKings.

Inter Miami CF vs. Al Ahly FC: Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET

Messi and Inter Miami CF received a host nation spot in the FIFA Club World Cup and they kick off the action with Al Ahly FC, which qualified for the event having won four of the last six CAF Champions Leagues. Al Ahly sits atop the Egyptian Premier League table while Inter Miami is third in the MLS Eastern Conference. Messi is naturally the top draw in this Group A match, and he has 10 goals and five assists in 13 MLS matches this year. He's +110 at DraftKings to score in this match and +360 to be the first goal scorer. Inter Miami is favored at +110 (wager $100 to win $110) while Al Ahly FC +220. A draw is priced at +250. Inter Miami and Al Ahly FC are third and fourth, respectively, to win Group A.

PSG vs. Atletico Madrid: Sunday, June 15, 3 p.m. ET

Two UEFA Champions League squads face off on Sunday, with the 2025 champs PSG taking on Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Both teams qualified via the UEFA ranking pathway. PSG are heavy favorites to win this Group B clash at -120 at DraftKings while an Atletico Madrid win is +275 and a draw is priced at +265. These two clubs are also the favorites to win Group B, with PSG -140 and Atletico Madrid +150. PSG has the second-shortest odds to win the FIFA Club World Cup at +450. Atletico's Alexander Sorloth is the favorite to score with his anytime odds at +155 and his teammate Julian Alvarez is next up at +180. PSG's Bradley Barcola is also +180 to score, followed by his teammates Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doue, both of whom are +190.

Chelsea vs. LAFC: Monday, June 16, 3 p.m. ET

Chelsea and LAFC begin Group D play in Atlanta Monday, and the Premier League giants are heavy favorites to take down the MLS squad. Chelsea is -350 to LAFC's +700, and a draw is priced at +425. Chelsea qualified by winning the UEFA Champions League in 2021, while LAFC got in via a play-in match. Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League table while LAFC are fifth in the Western Conference of the MLS. Chelsea are -200 to win Group D and LAFC are third to win the group at +550. Chelsea has the fifth-shortest odds at +1000 to win the tournament.

Monterrey vs. Inter Milan: Tuesday, June 17, 9 p.m. ET

Inter Milan, which qualified for the Club World Cup via the UEFA ranking pathway, take on Monterrey, which won the 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup, in Group E action on Tuesday at the Rose Bowl. Inter are -200 to win this match and Monterrey are +450. A draw is +310. Inter are the favorites to win Group E at -250 while Monterrey are +2000. Inter are also seen as a top contender to win the event, coming in with the sixth-shortest odds at +1400. Inter finished runners-up to PSG in the UEFA Champions League. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are the favorites to score in this match at +120 and +150, respectively.

Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal: Wednesday, June 18, 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid are the favorites not just against Al-Hilal in Philadelphia, but to win Group H and the FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid are -600 to win Group H, +400 to win the event and -360 to beat Al-Hilal, who are +700 underdogs. A draw for this match is +425. Real Madrid are in this tournament after winning the UEFA Champions League in 2022 and 2024, while Al-Hilal qualified after winning the 2021 AFC Champions League.

