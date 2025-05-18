Deportivo La Coruna's Zakaria Eddahchouri is currently "under observation" at a hospital after falling from a seaside promenade while taking a selfie, sustaining "minor injuries" during the fall.

"RC Deportivo confirms that player Zakaria Eddahchouri is under observation at a hospital in A Coruna after a setback suffered yesterday," the club said in a statement on Saturday. "After the first examination, the footballer has minor injuries and is being treated by the corresponding medical team. The club would like to publicly thank the emergency services for their rapid intervention. RC Deportivo will continue to report on Zakaria Eddahchouri's progress."

According to local media reports, firefighters and an ambulance were called to the scene overnight after learning that someone had fallen on rocks. Eddahchouri was reportedly rescued using a ladder before he was taken to a local hospital.

Eddahchouri, a native of the Netherlands, joined Depor in January and has scored two goals in six games so far for his new club, which currently sit in 13th in Spain's second division. Eddahchouri played as recently as Saturday, going 90 minutes in their loss to Grenada.

There are currently no other specifics on Eddahchouri's injuries or a timeline for his return to the pitch.

Depor have two more games left on the schedule in the Segunda Division, with the season ending at home on June 1 against Elche, who have already secured promotion to La Liga for the 2025-26 campaign.