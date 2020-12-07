Dynamo Kiev will host Ferencvaros in a final Group G fixture at NSK Olimpiyskiy in Kiev, Ukraine on Tuesday. It will be the third all-time meeting in European competition between the two sides with Kiev leading the series with one win. Both teams are out of of the running to advance as Barcelona and Juventus have locked up spots in the round of 16, however a Europa League spot is on the line. The two teams played to a 2-2 draw in their Matchday 2 fixture, and a win here would be the first for either side in this current campaign.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 8

: Tuesday, Dec. 8 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : NSK Olimpiyskiy (Olympic Stadium) -- Kiev, Ukraine

: NSK Olimpiyskiy (Olympic Stadium) -- Kiev, Ukraine Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Dynamo Kiev -120; Draw +260; Ferencvaros +340 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Dynamo Kiev: The Ukranian side is coming off a 0-3 loss against group leaders Barcelona. The team will need more from Viktor Tsygankov if they're to come out with a win. Tsygankov has scored two of Dynamo's three goals this season including converting a penalty kick against Ferencvaros in their previous Champions League group match.

Ferencvaros: The Hungarian side is looking to avoid a four-game losing streak in European play for the first time since losing five in a row between 1991 and 1994. They've had a difficult campaign this season, having allowed a UCL high 16 goals this season in the first five matches. The team could benefit from a strong performance from winger Tokmac Nguen and pull off the upset away in Kiev.

Prediction

The lack of expectation could provide a fluid game but a narrow scoreline with the home side getting the win. Pick: Dynamo Kiev 2, Ferencvaros 1