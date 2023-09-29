It's that time of the year. The fall season brings with it the latest installment of EA Sports soccer video game franchise, formerly known as FIFA. Now rebranded as EA Sports FC, the highly-anticipated game releases this week with fans of ultimate team, pro clubs and more ready to hit the pitch in what's a brand new era for the franchise.

But what should you know about the world's biggest soccer video game franchise? Here's everything to know:

When does it come out?

The game technically comes out on Friday Sept. 29, but those who pre-ordered the game have had access for more than the last week.

What consoles is it on?

The game is available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

How much does it cost?

The game costs $69.99 for the standard version and $99.99 for the ultimate edition for all systems except for the Nintendo Switch, where the standard edition costs $59.99.

The ultimate edition came with early access, 4,6000 FC points, perks for ultimate team and more.

What's new?

There are many new changes, but three to keep an eye on are:

1) Ultimate Team adds women's players: The most popular mode in the game, where players can open up packs to field their custom dream team, as well as purchase players from the transfer market, has added women's players to the player pool for the very first time. With numerous top female players available, difference makers are their for the taking like Alexia Putellas and Sophia Smith.

2) Gameplay and animation improvements with HyperMotionV: In what EA Sports calls the "biggest leap forward in gameplay authenticity and realism to date," HyperMotionV aims to increase the rhythm and fluidity of real-world soccer. The developers uses volumetric data from more than 180 pro matches to try and capture a more realistic feel for the game. Players should notice more realistic defending, ball flight physics to be improve, more natural hand movements, and AI mimicking real-life pros through unique player movements.

3) Nintendo Switch finally catches up?

After years of no real noteworthy updates to the Nintendo Switch version of the game, the Frostbite Engine has made its way to the console for the very first time. What felt like a carbon copy of a game year after year, much to the disappointment of Nintendo fans, attention and resources seem to have been adequately put towards the popular console in an effort to give a more modern feel for a game that long needed it when it came to Nintendo.

Who are the top-rated players?