Some of the world's best players are in the running to collect another accolade, hoping to be included in the EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Year. Voting to pick the 2023 men's and women's teams nears as CBS Sports will host the first EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Year Voting Kickoff Show on Monday, which will see Kate Abdo, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Alex Scott pick their teams before fan voting kicks off. The show will also feature appearances from two of the sport's biggest stars -- Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas.

Here's what you need to know about the kickoff show.

How to watch

Date : Monday, Jan. 8 | Time : 11 a.m. ET

: Monday, Jan. 8 | : 11 a.m. ET Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube and EA Sports FC YouTube

You can watch the teaser of Monday's show below.

What to know

All times Eastern

The show begins at 11 a.m. with the hosts selecting the men's TOTY, when Abdo will partner with Carragher and Richards will pair up with Scott to pick their respective teams. Putellas will join the show at 1 p.m. to help the hosts select their women's TOTY. Both shows will re-air on CBS Sports Golazo Network at 2 p.m. and will also be available on demand on Paramount+.

Following the show, CBS Sports will also air a 30-minute special in which Richards takes on one of the men's TOTY selectees in EA Sports FC 24. The special will air on CBS Sports Golazo YouTube at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream on demand on Paramount+.

TOTY voting opens on Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. and closes on Jan. 14 at 2:59 a.m. You can find a full list of the nominees here.