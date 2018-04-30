EA Sports FIFA World Cup 2018 video game: Release date, price, features, teams

The 2018 World Cup is just weeks away, and by the end of May, you can lead your country to World Cup glory with the release of the 2018 FIFA World Cup video game update. The game for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is the current 'FIFA 18' title, but there will be an update for it for the tournament. Here's what you need to know:

So it isn't a new game?

No, it is a downloadable update for anybody who owns 'FIFA 18.' It will be released for Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch, and there will be a mobile version.

When does it come out?

May 29th.

What are some of the new features?

It will feature a World Cup mode, a custom tournament and FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team with online play options. It will also have all 12 World Cup stadiums in Russia, all the World Cup teams and you can even play with nations that failed to qualify, like the United States, Italy, the Netherlands and Chile.

What does it cost?

It's free, as long as you own 'FIFA 18.' Owners of the game will be able to download the update for free. If you don't have 'FIFA 18,' you will need it to access the World Cup modes.

Is there a trailer?

Of course. Here it is: