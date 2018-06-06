U.S. Soccer names Earnie Stewart as its first ever USMNT general manager: Things to know

The United States men's national team finally has a general manager. On Wednesday, U.S. Soccer announced that former USMNT veteran Earnie Stewart has been hired as GM. Here's what you need to know:

.@ussoccer has appointed three-time World Cup veteran Earnie Stewart as General Manager of the #USMNT. Details » https://t.co/eukjXVOA6t pic.twitter.com/2Wc66Nntdv — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) June 6, 2018

What should I know about Stewart?

Before the hire, the 49-year-old was with the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, serving as the sporting director. Stewart played for the U.S. men's national team from 1990 to 2004 and played in three World Cups, earning 101 appearances. He was born in the Netherlands and was one of the better-known players during his time with the national team. He was a talented midfielder who had the ability to score plenty of goals but also set up teammates, and he also scored in the win against Colombia in the 1994 World Cup.

What does his job consist of?

Overseeing the men's national team, above the head coach. The coaching staff will report to him, and he will instill and supervise the long-term vision of the team, which includes working with the coaches when it comes organizing the player pool, the style of play, improving the culture, scouting and more.

"I'm extremely proud and honored to be named as the general manage of the men's national team," Stewart said on a conference call. "I'm looking forward to working together with everyone in creative that culture ... that winning culture of the U.S. men's national team."

When does he start?

August 1 is his first day on the job. He'll finish up with the Union before moving from Philly to Chicago, where U.S. Soccer is based. He also has no plans to attend the World Cup in Russia to take a look at potential coaches. He admitted he has already started the process of determining what kind of coach he wants.

Do we know what specific coaches he'll be looking at?

Stewart said he has a list of candidates, which is a mix of local and international coaches.

"Part of the interview process was making sure there was a candidates list based on a style of play that we discussed with each other. Yes, there is a list of candidates. It's a wide list. It's not based on a geographical part or anything," Stewart said.

He didn't share any names, as expected, but it's safe to assume there's a mixture of Major League Soccer coaches and candidates in the top flights of Europe and more.

Does he have final say on a coach?

No, he will lead the head coaching search and will find the candidate he wants, and that will then go to the board for contract approval. So it's a collaborative effort, but he's the top man when it comes to finding candidates and closing in on one.

"Making the right choice is the most important thing. It's process over speed," Stewart said.