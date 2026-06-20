Ecuador vs. Curacao odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Teams needing to make up ground in Group E meet on Saturday as Ecuador and Curacao clash in the 2026 World Cup. Despite finding an early equalizer to briefly make the match 1-1, Curacao were ultimately overwhelmed by Germany in a 7-1 final in their opener. Ecuador, meanwhile, were upset by Ivory Coast in a 1-0 final as Amad Diallo produced one of the top moments in the World Cup 2026 thus far with a winner in the 90th minute.

Kickoff for Ecuador vs. Curacao is at 8 p.m. ET in Kansas City. The latest Ecuador vs. Curacao odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Ecuador at -800 (risk $800 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Curacao at +2000 and a draw at +800. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Curacao vs. Ecuador picks, check out the Ecuador vs. Curacao predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Ecuador vs. Curacao and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Curacao vs. Ecuador:

Ecuador vs. Curacao 90-minute money line Ecuador -800, Curacao +2000, Draw +800 Ecuador vs. Curacao over/under: 3.5 goals Ecuador vs. Curacao spread: Ecuador -2.5 (+122) Ecuador vs. Curacao picks: See picks at SportsLine Ecuador vs. Curacao streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Ecuador vs. Curacao predictions

After examining Ecuador vs. Curacao from every angle, Green is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (+112). Curacao conceded goals early and often against Germany as the Germans piled up seven tallies in that match. Ecuador might not have quite the same level of firepower, but Green says of Ecuador that "they just need to take their chances, as they should have plenty of opportunities to score against Curaçao."

Curacao, meanwhile, should be commended for finding the score sheet against Germany, and they certainly have a chance to do the same against Ecudaor. "The Grenadiers deserve credit for their tenacity and endeavor," Green added. See Green's best bets for Ecuador vs. Curacao at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over 3.5 goals at FanDuel here:

How to make Curacao vs. Ecuador picks

After studying Ecuador vs. Curacao from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including a must-see goal scorer prop. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Ecuador vs. Curacao? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Curacao vs. Ecuador, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.