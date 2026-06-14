Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

The 2026 World Cup schedule has a four-match slate on Sunday, with Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador one of the late kickoffs in a Group E contest. The Ecuadorians are No. 23 in FIFA rankings and were eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. Ivory Coast are ranked 33rd entering the FIFA World Cup 2026 and didn't qualify for the last two editions of this tournament. This will be the first competitive match between the nations. Germany are the -260 favorites to win Group E, with Ecuador at +320 and Ivory Coast at +550.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET from Philadelphia Stadium. The latest Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Ecuadorians as +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Ivory Coast at +230 and a draw at +180. The over/under for total goals is 1.5. Before locking in any Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast:

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador 90-minute money line Ecuador +155, Ivory Coast +230, Draw +180 Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador over/under: 1.5 goals Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador spread: Ecuador -0.5 (+125) Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador picks: See picks at SportsLine Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast predictions

After examining Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador from every angle, Green is leaning Under 1.5 total goals. Both squads were defensive juggernauts during qualifiers. While Ivory Coast didn't face the toughest of opponents, you can't overlook that they didn't allow a single goal across 10 World Cup qualifying matches. Meanwhile, Ecuador played Brazil and Argentina twice each, with three of those matchups producing 1-0 scores, and the other being a scoreless draw. Ecuador led CONMEBOL qualifiers in goals allowed, giving up just five across 18 matches.

"[Ecuador] have shut out the likes of Argentina and Brazil, and both of those teams have world-class forwards in their ranks," Green told SportsLine while also noting Ivory Coast's staunch defense. "...The Elephants have an impressive defensive record, so this is unlikely to be a high-scoring game." See Green's best bets for Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador at FanDuel here:

How to make Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador picks

After studying Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador from every angle, Green has locked in a pair of best bets, including one plus-money pick he calls a "great option" as there's little downside to losing the bet. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.