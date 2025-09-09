Lionel Messi starred in what is set to be his final competitive home match for Argentina, scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Venezuela, but could this be one of the final matches that he actually plays for Argentina, full stop? Already 38, Messi has shown that he has plenty to give both for Argentina and Inter Miami, but injuries have also been piling up over the years. Those injuries are what could push Messi to hang up his cleats, possibly before the 2026 World Cup.

After the match, Messi opened up on how he's feeling, which cast some doubt on if he'll make it to the World Cup.

"Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it. But we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match, going by how I feel. Day by day, trying to feel good and above all, being honest with myself," Messi said.

"When I feel good, I enjoy it. But when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So, we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup. Match by match, I'll finish the [MLS] season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026, and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide."

The goal is to play, but as Messi made clear, the injuries are taking their toll, which can make it tough. Messi already missed four games for Inter Miami during July due to muscular issues, and these are piling up with more regularity as he ages. With the Herons having 10 more matches just in the regular season, that's only going to increase the load on Messi's body, which is why he suggests he needs to see where things are ahead of the World Cup. It would feel quite odd to have a World Cup without Messi there, but it's something which is a possibility at this stage. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi could become the first player to play in six different World Cups if he does feature for Argentina in 2026.

How to watch Ecuador vs Argentina

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha -- Guayaquil, Ecuador

Stream: Fanatiz

Odds: Ecuador +220; Draw +165; Argentina +170