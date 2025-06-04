Carlo Ancelotti will make his long-awaited debut as the head coach of Brazil's national team on Thursday when the five-time World Cup winners travel to Ecuador in one of the final matches of South America's World Cup qualifying competition.

After 14 games, Brazil have bounced back from their disastrous start and currently sit in fourth place in CONMEBOL's 10-team table. With 21 points, they have a six-point lead over seventh-place Venezuela, who currently sit in the intercontinental playoff spot, and a seven-point lead over eighth-place Bolivia. Though qualification feels like a near certainty for the team, the objective for this month's qualifiers is not only to register the points necessary to book their spot at next year's World Cup, but also to impress now that Ancelotti has arrived.

The new manager will not exactly have a chance to ease into the job, though. Ecuador currently rank second in the table, two points ahead of Brazil and the other two teams tied on points with the Selecao – Uruguay and Paraguay. A win against Brazil on Thursday could be enough for Ecuador to book their spot at the 2026 World Cup, though they will need Venezuela and Bolivia to draw on Friday to make it a sure thing.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Ecuador vs. Brazil, odds

Date : Thursday, June 5 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 5 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo -- Guayaquil, Ecuador

: Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo -- Guayaquil, Ecuador Live stream: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Ecuador +280; Draw +210; Brazil +110

Last meeting

The pair last faced each other in September at Estadio Couto Pereira in Curitiba, a match hosts Brazil won 1-0. Brazil had the edge in possession and nabbed the game's lone goal in the 30th minute thanks to Rodrygo, though it was an evenly contested affair in terms of attacking output. The hosts barely outshot Ecuador 10-9, also doing a little bit better with three shots on goal to Ecuador's two.

What Ecuador are saying

In a competitive edition of CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying tournament, Ecuador currently sit second in the table and are on the cusp of booking a spot at the 2026 World Cup. It would not be the first time but La Tri are also no World Cup regulars – they have only been to the competition four other times, though the potential of being just the second team from South America to make the cut means they are not simply the beneficiaries of FIFA's choice to expand the field from 32 to 48 teams. To get across the finish line as soon as Thursday, though, they will have to beat Brazil, something they have yet to manage this qualification cycle.

Head coach Sebastian Beccacece, though, feels that Ecuador have made strides since their 1-0 defeat in Curitiba nine months ago.

"Feeling that you're growing is key," he said on Wednesday, per ESPN. "I feel that Ecuador used to compete very well physically, that they have a natural ability, but I've noticed in the last few matches, after Bolivia and Peru, that the team has been very dominant, dominating the game, keeping the ball, and improving those aspects of having more possession, finishing, attacking, and crossing. We've grown a lot since we started."

Beccacece, who has been in the job since last August, still identified some room for improvement for his team.

"There's a lot to improve on set pieces; we haven't gotten any benefit from them, and that's a valid argument. Overall, I'm very happy and satisfied, and I feel we have to continue with that ambition so we don't stop at what we're achieving. It's not insignificant, but we don't know if it's enough."

What Brazil are saying

Since their quarterfinal exit at the 2022 World Cup, Brazil have been defined by middling form – they won just two of their first six qualifying matches and followed that up with a quarterfinal elimination at the Copa America last summer, creating a need for a refresh that will finally begin on Thursday with Ancelotti's first game.

The ambitions are just as high as the stakes for Ancelotti and company, who already have a habit of comparing the Selecao to some of the game's most successful club teams. First up was Ancelotti himself, who name-dropped his former club Real Madrid in his opening remarks as the head coach last week.

"My Brazil will play like Real Madrid, but not like Real Madrid this year, rather like Real Madrid last year," Ancelotti said, per ESPN. "That's what I want."

Next was captain Marquinhos, who is just a few days removed from winning the UEFA Champions League for the first time with Paris Saint-Germain during a transformative season led by manager Luis Enrique in the team's first season after Kylian Mbappe's departure.

"I saw at PSG that things can change very quickly, the dynamics, the energy, everything," Marquinhos said, per ESPN. "I hope that happens here, too. I've had little contact with Ancelotti, only last night and this morning, but he gave me a clear picture of the game plan. With his experience, the adaptation will be quick. With his experience, we will improve with every training session. He brings energy, something new. It's a short time until the World Cup, so this energy is very important. It's just a start, it will depend a lot on our performance on the field."

Predicted lineups

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Pervis Estupinan, Alan Minda, Enner Valencia, Darwin Guagua

Brazil: Alisson, Augusto, Marquinhos, Leo Ortiz, Lucas Beraldo, Casemiro, Ederson, Bruno Guimaraes, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior

Player to watch

Vinicius Junior, Brazil: If there is one player whose star power lives up to the glittery reputation that Brazilian players have boasted over the years, it is Vinicius Junior. He has become Real Madrid's main man, delivering in two UEFA Champions League finals and becoming a serious contender to win the Ballon d'Or. His standout club form has not truly translated to the national team, though Ancelotti's arrival could go a long way. He scored 90 goals in 198 matches for Ancelotti's Real Madrid and has the potential to become Brazil's most notable player in time for next year's World Cup. Vinicius also has a perfect opportunity in front of him on Thursday, when he could mark the start of a new era on a positive note with an impactful performance for the national team.

Storyline to watch

Ancelotti's first game: Ancelotti may be new to Brazil and to a national team setting, but he has little time to waste. Of the many high-profile coaches who are expected to be on the touchline at the 2026 World Cup, he will have the shortest run-up with just a year to prepare. It is his job to transform a middling team into the international game's version of Real Madrid, by his own description. How quickly he can do that is a big question, especially with a limited number of games on the calendar. The Champions League winner will need to make his mark quickly to ensure Brazil achieve the end goal – winning their first World Cup title in 24 years.

Prediction

It is hard to know how Brazil will turn up in their first game with a new head coach, especially since they will be up against an Ecuador team with plenty of incentive to win. Still, there's a lot of quality that can take the visitors over the top. While Vinicius may be the most notable of the group, Raphinha is coming off a career-best season with Barcelona and Marquinhos has been steady for PSG during their treble-winning season. Even with what's on the line for Ecuador, this is Brazil's game to lose. Pick: Ecuador 0, Brazil 1

