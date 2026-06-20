Ecuador vs. Curaçao live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

After dropping their first match of the World Cup in a disappointing fashion, losing to Ivory Coast, Ecuador are now in a strange must-win match against Concacaf minnows Curaçao. While the World Cup has taught us that no match can be overlooked, this is one that Ecuador will enter with the pressure squarely on them. A team that was anointed dark horse status in this tournament due to their defense, La Tri will also need to put the ball into the back of the net somehow, and that's where concern comes into play.

They weren't able to put together cohesive attacking movements in their opener, and part of that is that, in 2026, Ecuador are still relying on Enner Valencia to lead the line. He hasn't scored from open play for the national team since a friendly against the United States in October of 2025, and for the squad to go on a run, he'll need to roll the clock back a few years, as this was Valencia's shot chart facing the Ivory Coast.

CBS Sports

While Ecuador shouldn't drop points facing the Blue Wave, if they do, it'll be because Dick Advocaat's side doesn't have to worry about who will beat them through the middle as they go for it. For better or worse, Curaçao are going to play front-foot soccer, and if Ecuador can't punish them for it in the way that Germany did, things could get interesting. The road to the World Cup has already come to an end for Haiti and Turkiye, and Curacao will do anything they can to ensure that its final-day matchup with Ivory Coast has some semblance of meaning to it.

How to watch Ecuador vs. Curaçao

Date: Saturday, June 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

TV: FS1 (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Ecuador -800; Draw +800; Curaçao +1800

Ecuador vs. Curaçao predicted starting lineups

Ecuador: Hernán Galíndez, Piero Hincapié, Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, Ándelo Preciado, Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Pedro Vite, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia

Curaçao: Eloy Room, Deveron Fonville, Armando Obispo, Riechedly Bazoer, Sherel Floranus, Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comencia, Tahith Chong, Sontje Hansen, Jürgen Locadia

Ecuador vs. Curaçao pick, prediction

It'll be a tough start to the first half for Ecuador in Kansas City, but once they wear down Curaçao in the first half of play, they'll be able to come out in the second and get the job done, likely securing their place in the final eight of the tournament. Pick: Ecuador 2, Curaçao 0

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.