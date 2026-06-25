Ecuador vs. Germany odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Thursday

The final round of group stage matches have started at the 2026 World Cup, and Thursday brings some intrigue as Germany have locked up the top spot in the Group E and face a desperate Ecuador side in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff in Toronto. The Germans have won both matches, including a 7-1 victory against Curacao to kick things off at World Cup 2026. They could rest some key players for the knockout stage so Ecuador could have some hope, but they are still +270 underdogs in the latest Ecuador vs. Germany World Cup odds at FanDuel, with the Germans coming in as -120 favorites. A draw is priced at +320 and the Over/Under for match goals is 2.5, with the Over favored at -138.

The Germans are the ninth-ranked team in the world and showed against Curacao what they can do against inferior teams, but Ecuador are experienced and dangerous. Add in that the group winners are likely to hold out some players to avoid injury and get them rested for the knockout rounds and this match looks a lot more interesting. The Ecuadorians rank 30th in the world, and they need to win here and get help from Curacao against second-place Ivory Coast -- also at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday -- to have a chance to advance.

Before locking in any wagers for Ecuador vs. Germany, you need to see what SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brad Thomas have to say about Thursday's match. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Ecuador vs. Germany betting odds

Ecuador vs. Germany money line: Germany -120, Draw +320, Ecuador +280 Ecuador vs. Germany over/under: 2.5 (Over -138, Under +112) Bet Ecuador vs. Germany on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Ecuador vs. Germany betting preview

The wild card is just how many changes manager Julian Nagelsmann makes to the German side, as they can finish a perfect group stage but need to stay healthy and rested. And how much would benching top players sap momentum? Even so, Die Mannschaft have the depth to still be competitive (and probably beat) a team like Ecuador. This likely isn't going to be a rout, as the South Americans have the a lockdown defense and the talent to put up quite a fight. Deniz Undav, the hero of the second match, when he scored both goals off the bench in the 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast, is likely to start this time around.

Players like goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and attackers Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sane could sit out or play sparingly for the Germans. That will open up chances for likes of Undav, veteran midfielder Leon Goretzka and young players like Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier and Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling.

The Germans have won 11 games in a row, dating to September 2025, but they have allowed at least one goal in five of their past six matches. Even the minnows Curacao managed a goal, so Ecuador could have some good chances. Die Mannschaft haven't kept a clean sheet in their past eight World Cup matches, since the 2014 World Cup final, when they beat Argentina 1-0. Nagelsmann will use this match to try to shore things up in front of the goalkeeper, with Oliver Baumann likely to earn the start.

La Tricolor lost a heartbreaker against Ivory Coast, with a goal in the 90th minute giving the Africans a 1-0 victory. Then they drew 0-0 with Curacao, failing to convert any of their 27 shots and forcing 15 saves. They still get a major spark from 36-year-old Enner Valencia, and he had his chances on his seven shots against Curacao, as did Gonzalo Plata (five shots) and Kevin Rodriguez (four). With players like elite defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo of Chelsea and Arsenal's Piero Hincapie in the back, the Ecuadorians are really tough to break through, but the Germans should still have the quality to do it. Germany have won the only two meetings between these teams.

Ecuador vs. Germany picks, prediction

Germany ML (-120 at FanDuel)

Both teams to score 'No' (+106 at FanDuel)

Germany money line

The South Americans haven't given up more than one goal in their 12 matches (4-7-1) since the start of 2025, with clean sheets in half of those. Germany should be able to break through at least once, even if they aren't pushing forward too aggressively. They don't really have anything on the line other than winning all three group stage matches and extending their win streak to 12, so those will be their motivations. With Nagelsmann unlikely to field his preferred XI, Germany probably won't dominate, but they should do enough to close out another victory and the money line is at a good price.

Both teams to score 'No' (+106)

There is a scenario here where Germany don't score, and I wouldn't be shocked at all if it ends 0-0. Germany's focus will be on fixing any issues on the back end, and Ecuador are a fierce defensive team that can be dangerous on the counter-attack. Die Mannschaft aren't likely to take many chances to leave that possibility open, so Valencia and Co. surely won't get the 27 shots they managed in their last match. And they still didn't score. The most likely scenario in my mind is an uneventful 1-0 or 2-0 victory for the group winners.