Copa America in Brazil rolls on as Ecuador will square off in Group A action against Peru on Wednesday at Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiânia. The Ecuadorians are desperate for a win as they sit in fifth place in the group after a recent 2-2 draw against Venezuela. Peru have settled into third place and are coming off a 2-1 win against Colombia.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, June 23 | Time : 5 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 23 | : 5 p.m. ET Location : Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico -- Goiânia, Brazil.

: Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico -- Goiânia, Brazil. TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Ecuador +145 Draw +200 Peru +225 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Ecuador: La Tri are currently bottom of the standings in group play after two matches and are desperate for a win in a tournament where four of five teams in the group advance into the next round. The team finally broke through with a goal thanks to Ayrton Preciado and Gonzalo Plata in their previous match against Venezuela, but will need to do more defensively to close out games if they want to have a chance against Peru.

Peru: La Blanquirroja got off to a rough start in their Copa America campaign with a big 4-0 loss to host nation Brazil. After giving up an early first half goal, the team tried to compete for possession of the ball but couldn't stop the Brazil onslaught during the second half. But things got better. The team had a big comeback against Colombia and defeated Los Cafeteros 2-1 after an own goal was scored after bit of chaos off a corner kick. The team will need more from Renato Tapia in the midfield to ensure the win against Ecuador.

Ecuador vs. Peru prediction

Both teams play out a tightly contested match, but Peru pick up the win controlling the ball through possession. Pick: Ecuador 0, Peru 1