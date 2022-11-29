Matchday 3 of Group A kicks off with Ecuador and Senegal facing each other, while Netherlands will play at the same time against 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar. Ecuador need only to avoid defeat to Senegal in order to secure passage to the round of 16. If they can better the Netherlands' result they'll do so as group winners. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Nov. 29 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 29 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Khalifa International Stadium, -- Doha, Qatar

: Khalifa International Stadium, -- Doha, TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Ecuador +140; Draw +210; Senegal +215 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Road to the Round of 16

Ecuador: Ecuador's 2022 World Cup campaign has gotten off to a fine start. They beat Qatar 2-0 on the opening day before drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands. That means they've taken four points from their first two games and sit second in Group A, level on points with the Netherlands, a point clear of Senegal and four clear of Qatar.

Senegal: Senegal have taken three points from their opening two World Cup games: They lost 2-0 on the opening day to the Netherlands but rallied to beat Qatar 3-1. That means their destiny is in their hands entering the final day of the group phase -- they're third in Group A, three points clear of Qatar and one point behind the Netherlands and Ecuador. The equation is simple - if Senegal beat Ecuador their place in the round of 16 is secured. They could also make it if they draw with Ecuador and the Netherlands lose by three goals to Qatar, as unlikely as that is, and they'll finish top if they beat Ecuador and the Netherlands fail to win.

Prediction

Despite Sadio Mane's absence, Senegal still have more chances to qualify to the next round and do just that. Pick: Senegal 2, Ecuador 1