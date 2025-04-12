Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will miss his side's Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday after being admitted to the hospital. Howe had been feeling unwell for several days and went to hospital on Friday night, where he remained for further tests.

A club statement said: "Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing. He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.

"Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course."

In his absence assistant managers Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the Magpies at St. James' Park for what is a crucial match in the club's pursuit of Champions League qualification. Newcastle are currently seventh in the Premier League table but will have two games in hand on every team above them by the time they kick off on Sunday.

Newcastle make up their second game in hand on Wednesday when they host Crystal Palace.

Speaking on Friday as he took Howe's place at the press conference, Tindall said of the Newcastle boss: "He's been really poorly in the last couple of days but we've been in daily contact.

"We've been speaking three or four times a day so it's not affected any of the preparations. We've still got a couple of days and I'm sure he'll be fine for the weekend."