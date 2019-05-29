Eden Hazard, after Europa League title win, says he may have played his final game for Chelsea: 'I think it's a goodbye'

Eden Hazard has all but confirmed his exit from Chelsea after scoring twice to lead the Blues to the Europa League title, beating Arsenal 4-1. Walking off the field, Hazard said he the win in Baku, Azerbaijan, might be his swan song. Here's the clip after the match, courtesy of BT Sport:

"We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind was to win this final. I have made my decision already and now I'm waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs, so maybe now it is the time for a new challenge."

Hazard has been linked to a move to the Spanish capital to play for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid next season. AS reported earlier in the day that his move to Madrid would be announced a few days after the Europa League final.

