Eden Hazard, after Europa League title win, says he may have played his final game for Chelsea: 'I think it's a goodbye'
The Belgian star has been linked with Real Madrid over the past few years
Eden Hazard has all but confirmed his exit from Chelsea after scoring twice to lead the Blues to the Europa League title, beating Arsenal 4-1. Walking off the field, Hazard said he the win in Baku, Azerbaijan, might be his swan song. Here's the clip after the match, courtesy of BT Sport:
Here's what he said:
"We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind was to win this final. I have made my decision already and now I'm waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs, so maybe now it is the time for a new challenge."
Hazard has been linked to a move to the Spanish capital to play for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid next season. AS reported earlier in the day that his move to Madrid would be announced a few days after the Europa League final.
CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story as necessary.
