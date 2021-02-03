Real Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that Eden Hazard is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after injuring a muscle in his left leg.

The Belgium international has been plagued by physical and fitness issues since his 2019 arrival at Santiago Bernabeu for $120 million and this latest blow makes him a doubt for the opening leg of the Spanish giants' UEFA Champions League clash with Atalanta BC later this month.

Hazard, 30, is expected to miss the best part of a month of action with a two week break considered his most favorable scenario which would only just enable him to be fit for the Italians towards the end of February.

"Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his left leg," read Real's official statement. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

La Liga clashes with Huesca, Getafe, Valencia and Valladolid will not be as much of a worry for Zinedine Zidane's men as away games against Atalanta and Atletico Madrid but the bigger concern will be the frequency of Hazard's injuries since his arrival in Spain.

Ankle injuries hampered him early on and fitness concerns have been regular with a positive COVID-19 test and a thigh injury among his most recent absences.