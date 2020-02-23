Eden Hazard injury update: Real Madrid star suffers shin fracture ahead of Champions League play

Real Madrid has suffered a massive blow ahead of the team's biggest week of the season. On Saturday in the shocking 1-0 loss at Levante, Eden Hazard came off with an injury, and it's one that will sideline him for two huge matches and much more. Hazard suffered a shin fracture, the club announced, and he'll miss the Champions League match with Manchester City on Wednesday and next Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona.

According to ESPN, he'll miss around two months of action. This injury comes after he just returned from an ankle fracture that saw him miss nearly three months of action.

He came off in the 67th minute with what's specifically a fracture in his right distal fibula. The defeat saw the team fall from first place to second in La Liga, with Barca jumping Los Blancos.

On Sunday, Real confirmed the injury and released the following statement:

Following the tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula. His recovery will continue to be assessed.

Hazard has started nine matches in the league this season and has one goal.

