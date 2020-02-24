Eden Hazard injury update: Real Madrid star will miss at least three months, Belgian coach says

Real Madrid has suffered a massive blow ahead of the team's biggest week of the season. On Saturday in the shocking 1-0 loss at Levante, Eden Hazard came off with an injury, and it's one that will sideline him for two huge matches and potentially the rest of the club season. Hazard suffered an ankle fracture, the club announced. He'll miss the Champions League match with Manchester City on Wednesday as well as Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona, and his return to the pitch is months away.

According to Belgian national team manager Roberto Martinez, the injury will keep Hazard sidelined until late May.

"We are very sad, because this injury will leave him out of action for at least three months," Martinez told AS.. "A footballer like Eden should always be on the pitch. We have an excellent communication with Real Madrid's medical staff and we are anxious about Eden."

This injury comes just after Hazard returned from an ankle fracture that saw him miss nearly three months of action. He came off in the 67th minute with what's specifically a fracture in his right distal fibula. The defeat saw the team fall from first place to second in La Liga, with Barca jumping Los Blancos.

On Sunday, Real Madrid confirmed the injury and released the following statement:

Following the tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula. His recovery will continue to be assessed.

Hazard has started nine matches in the league this season and has one goal, failing to make the expected impact after arriving from Chelsea in the summer.