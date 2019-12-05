Eden Hazard injury update: Real Madrid star will miss El Clasico against Barcelona with broken ankle
Los Blancos will be without their Belgian star after being diagnosed with a fractured ankle
Real Madrid has picked up an injury blow ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid on Dec. 18. Summer signing Eden Hazard, who has picked up his form after a slow start to the season, suffered a micro-fracture in his right ankle and has been ruled out indefinitely, the club announced on Thursday. The injury could leave him sidelined for up to a month, according to a report from Marca.
From the club:
Following tests carried out on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid's medical department, the development of the perimalleolar bruising in his right leg has seen him diagnosed with an incomplete external micro-fracture in the aforementioned area. His recovery will continue to be assessed.
Hazard was initially diagnosed with a bruise after picking up the knock against PSG following a challenge from Thomas Meunier on Nov. 26 in Champions League play. El Clasico was originally scheduled for Oct. 26 but was postponed due to the riots in the Catalan region. Real is currently in second place in the Spanish league, trailing Barcelona by a point after it notched an impressive 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid last Sunday.
The Belgian international joined the club this past summer after a successful run at Chelsea. The former Lille man has just one goal in 13 matches for Real but has looked more comfortable in Zinedine Zidane's system with each game. He helped set up one of Real's goals in that PSG match with a fantastic through ball across the field in what's been one of his top performances since putting on a white shirt. Real plays Espanyol on Saturday in La Liga and then Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.
