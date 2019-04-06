Eden Hazard reportedly set to sign for Real Madrid, could be completed in coming days

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard appears on the verge of signing for Real Madrid. The Belgian star has been linked with Real for years, and according to Marca, a deal is close and could be completed within the next several days.

The agreement between Chelsea, Real Madrid and Hazard is "pretty much complete," according to the report. Hazard has been linked with a move away from Chelsea for a while now, and it looks like Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will start next season with one of the world's greatest players.

Hazard was the Premier League's Player of the Season in 2014-15 and has only gotten better since. He has scored 17 goals in each of the past three seasons and will certainly pass that mark this season with plenty of games remaining. It has been an up-and-down season for the Blues under coach Maurizio Sarri, but the team is still in contention in the Europa League and a top-four finish in the league.

Losing Hazard would be quite the blow for the Blues, who have already signed young American star Christian Pulisic for next season. On the other side, it has been a poor season by Real Madrid's standards as they'll go without a trophy this campaign. The club is on its third coach and got Zidane back to rebuild the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

In Hazard, Real Madrid has a replacement for Ronaldo to pair with young star Vinicius Junior in attack and potentially Karim Benzema or another top-tier striker. Hazard helped Belgium to a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup.

