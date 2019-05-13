Eden Hazard's Real Madrid transfer will be announced after Chelsea's Europa League final match, report says

It has not been more than 24 hours since Chelsea's Premier League season came to a close -- a 0-0 draw at Leicester City -- and we've already started to see the Eden Hazard transfer rumors heat up. According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Chelsea superstar has an agreement to join Real Madrid during the summer. The report notes that an announcement will be made after Chelsea's Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan, against Premier League rival Arsenal on May 29 -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free).

Le Real Madrid annoncera officiellement l'arrivée d'Eden Hazard après la finale de la Ligue Europa, que le joueur belge disputera avec Chelsea contre Arsenal le 29 mai. Pour un montant avoisinant les 100 M€ : https://t.co/NtM1kYWQ5w pic.twitter.com/AoDzbldJJn — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 13, 2019

The agreement between Chelsea, Real Madrid and Hazard will reportedly see Chelsea receive roughly €100 million for the Belgian star (translates to $112M), as he appears set to become the first major summer signing for Real Madrid in the return of French manager Zinedine Zidane, who won three consecutive Champions League title with Los Merengues.

An announcement still stands in the way of what seems like a surefire departure from London to Madrid. Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri told reporters following Sunday's Premier League finale against the Foxes that the club will respect his decision, regardless of the outcome.

Sarri says Eden Hazard tried to do his best for seven seasons at Chelsea and did very well. He says we must respect him and his decision although he hopes of course that the player will remain here, but at the moment he does not know if he will. #LEICHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2019

This comes after he joked with fans about rejecting a move to Real Madrid during Chelsea's end-of-season event.

Where do you keep all the trophies, @hazardeden10? 😂 pic.twitter.com/xTIFOQIegl — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2019

Hazard won the Playmaker of the Year Award in the Premier League this season. He has scored at least 17 goals in each of the past three seasons and is one of the world's top talents. This season he has 19 goals. He would join a Real Madrid team that failed to contend in any competition as it looks to find its footing since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last summer.

Losing Hazard would be quite the blow for the Blues, who have already signed young American star Christian Pulisic for next season, and are facing a transfer ban. Pulisic, in fact, for what it's worth, scored a goal in his final home game for BVB.

As for Hazard, Real Madrid has a replacement for Ronaldo to pair with young star Vinicius Junior in attack and potentially Karim Benzema or another top-tier striker. Hazard helped Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League season and Belgium to a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup last summer.