Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid: PSG's star striker reportedly will join Diego Simeone's La Liga side

One of the world's top strikers looks set to move in 2020. According to Sky Italia, PSG striker Edinson Cavani is leaving PSG to sign a three-year deal with Atletico Madrid, though it is unclear if it will be in January or in the summer on a free transfer. Cavani's PSG contract expires in June.

The 32-year-old Uruguayan forward has been with the French club since 2013, moving to PSG after a great run at Napoli. Cavani has scored 196 goals in 289 games for the Ligue 1 champs, including 49 goals in the 2016-17 season. This season he's dealt with injuries and seen his starting spot taken by Mauro Icardi, who arrived on loan from Inter Milan in the summer. The move makes a ton of sense for Cavani as he searches for more minutes, with PSG all but assured to take Inter up on the option to buy Icardi at season's end.

The move also makes plenty of sense for Atleti. The team is struggling in attack and in need of a sure thing. Joao Felix has failed to score consistently and Diego Costa's return to the club being hampered by injuries. Cavani had been linked with a move to the Los Angeles Galaxy of MLS, but sources at the American club told CBS Sports a couple weeks ago that the expectation was that Atleti would land him.

For PSG, shipping out Cavani in January and getting something back would be ideal from a financial standpoint, though having Cavani as insurance behind Icardi could be important if there were to be an injury to the new No. 9 at the Parc de Princes. PSG is in first place in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League round of 16, where the squad will face Borussia Dortmund in February.

CBS Sports will update this story as move information becomes available.