He is one of the most coveted young players in world football and there may never again be an opportunity for his suitors to acquire Eduardo Camavinga for such a low price. Having informed Rennes that he will not be signing a new contract, the 18 year old is now expected to be sold this summer rather than leave for a free in less than 12 months' time.

That has alerted a host of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, to Camavinga's availability for a fee of potentially just $35 million. That does not always buy you much in the modern game, certainly not an outstanding young midfielder who could be a star for a top team for more than a decade.

The latest Eduardo Camavinga transfer news

June 30, 2022: Camavinga's contract at Rennes expires. He will be free to negotiate a contract with clubs outside France from the start of the year.

July 4, 2021: CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United are progressing in talks with Rennes over a deal that would cost around $35million. PSG are also keen.

April 11, 2021: The Athletic reports that Camavinga has told Rennes he will not be signing an extension, opening the door to a departure this summer.

Eduardo Camavinga: numbers to know

95 appearances: At just 18 years of age Camavinga already has significant experience in Ligue 1 as well as the Champions League and Europa League with Rennes, for whom he made his debut at the age of 16 years and four months.

21 chances created: In the 20-21 Ligue 1 season Camavinga flourished with greater creative responsibility under Julien Stephan and Bruno Genesio. Having made eight chances from 32 games before this campaign he provided 21 for teammates this season, albeit ending the campaign with just two assists.

4.17 tackles per 90 minutes: To offer a sense of the all-round qualities Camavinga offers to midfield, he averages the fourth highest tackle rate per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 of those to play 900 minutes over the past three seasons. The youngster has made a tackle in each of his last 31 league games.

106 years: That is how far back into the France archives you have to go to find a debutant for Les Bleus younger than Camavinga (17 years, nine months, and 29 days) was when he debuted in a 4-2 win over Croatia in the Nations League. Maurice Gastiger, who made his France debut in 1914, was the last player to make his bow at an earlier age.

Transfer risk factor

In the long term there is little if any doubt that Camavinga will develop into a top class midfielder. He has shown the whole range of attributes in Ligue 1: a solid passer, dynamic ball-carrier and strong in the tackle. However should a team from outside France secure his signature they may feel that he will require time to adapt to a more physical league. The travails of William Saliba after being signed by Arsenal at a similar age serve as a warning that even at a big price it can take time to settle into life in a competition such as the Premier League.