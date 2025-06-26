Wrexham's first season in English football's second tier for 43 years will begin away to newly relegated Southampton on Saturday, Aug. 9, the day after Birmingham City kick off the Championship season at home to Ipswich Town. The two newly promoted sides face what appears to be a challenging start to life in the division, while relegated Leicester City will hope to build some momentum for the new season when they take on Sheffield Wednesday on Aug. 10.

The Championship kicks off a week after the curtain is raised on the 2025-26 season in League One. The opening game takes place on Friday, August 1, as relegated Luton take on promoted AFC Wimbledon at Kenilworth Road. Meanwhile, the marquee fixture in League Two could be the return of Barnet to the Football League with a home opener against Fleetwood the following day.

The next week will see attention inevitably drift towards the Championship and, in particular, Wrexham, who have become a worldwide story since they were bought by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney. In August 2022, the Welsh club began their National League season in Hampshire against Eastleigh; now they have an altogether more August trip to look forward to against Southampton, who rank among the bookmakers' favorites for automatic promotion.

Not far behind them in the odds are both Ipswich and Birmingham, part-owned by Tom Brady and having risen out of League One in style with a record 111 points. The presence of Brady, Reynolds and McElhenney delivered a healthy sprinkling of stardust to the third tier last season, and the "Hollywood derbies" are sure to figure prominently on neutral calendars this season. The Blues will welcome Wrexham to St. Andrew's on October 4 and travel to Wales on April 11.

CBS Sports remains the home of the English Football League in the USA, with at least 250 matches to be aired across the Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy during the course of the season.

Five EFL fixtures to watch out for

1. Luton Town vs. AFC Wimbledon -- August 1, 3 p.m. ET

It's a cracker to get the new season underway. Two years ago, Luton were plotting for life in the Premier League, now they have to come to terms with a season in League One. They might well be promotion favorites, but the likes of Sunderland can attest to what a grind it is to get out of a division where the biggest names tend to draw the toughest tackles. For Wimbledon, their mission now they're back in the third tier will be to survive, there is no better way to start that than by upsetting one of the big teams.

2. Leicester City vs. Sheffield Wednesday -- August 10, 11:30 a.m. ET

Are Leicester really about to roll into their promotion with Ruud van Nistelrooy at the helm? When their relegation from the Premier League on April 20 seemed inevitable that the Dutchman, who ended the season with a top-flight record of four wins, three losses and 18 defeats, would be sacked. Nearly 10 weeks later, Van Nistelrooy remains in situ, the start of a new, Jamie Vardy-less season looming large. Leicester face a points deduction too as punishment for their heavy spending; if this game goes the wrong way, it could be the start of a very tough season for the club.

3. Southampton vs. Portsmouth -- September 13, 10 a.m. ET

One of the great rivalries of the English game resumes after an absence from our calendars of nearly six years. Even though that showdown between Southampton and Portsmouth was an EFL Cup tie that pitted Premier League against League One, now the south coast derby pits two teams as equals for the first time since 2011-12. Expect tension, flashpoints and thundering challenges.

4. Ipswich Town vs. Norwich City -- October 4, 10 a.m. ET

Another classic of the English derby genre, the Old Farm is a more regular occurrence on the fixture list but never less than absorbing. This season, it might have bigger implications than bragging rights, too. Ipswich are favorites to get back into the Championship, but Norwich could well aspire to the upper reaches of the league. Liam Manning achieved impressive feats in taking Bristol City to the playoffs and though it will be a challenge to retain Borja Sainz there is talent in this squad.

5. Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough -- May 2, 7:30 a.m. ET

It's a mug's job to predict anything for the next week in the Championship, let alone what might happen in May. About all we can be certain of is that the final day of the regular season will be joyous madness in the scrap for playoff places, automatic promotion and to avoid the trap door. Might Wrexham and Middlesbrough turn into the battle for a top-six berth?

EFL opening day fixtures in full

Championship

Friday, Aug. 8



Birmingham City vs. Ipswich Town, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 9

Charlton Athletic vs. Watford , 7:30 a.m. ET



, 7:30 a.m. ET Coventry City vs. Hull City, 7:30 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Wrexham, 7:30 a.m. ET

Middlesbrough vs. Swansea City , 10 a.m. ET

, 10 a.m. ET Norwich City vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ET

Oxford United , vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ET

, vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ET Queens Park Rangers vs. Preston North End, 10 a.m. ET

vs. Preston North End, 10 a.m. ET Stoke City vs. Derby County, 10 a.m. ET

vs. Derby County, 10 a.m. ET West Bromwich Albion vs. Blackburn Rovers, 10 a.m. ET

vs. Blackburn Rovers, 10 a.m. ET Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 10

Leicester City vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. ET

League One

Friday, Aug. 1

Luton Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 2

Cardiff City vs. Peterborough, 7:30 a.m. ET

vs. Peterborough, 7:30 a.m. ET Blackpool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ET

Bradford City vs. Wycombe Wanderers, 10 a.m. ET

Burton Albion vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ET

Doncaster Rovers vs. Exeter City, 10 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ET

vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ET Lincoln City vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ET

Plymouth Argyle vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ET

Rotherham United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ET

Wigan Athletic vs. Northampton Town, 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 3

Stockport County vs. Bolton Wanderers, 7 a.m. ET

League Two

Saturday, Aug. 2