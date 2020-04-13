EFL and other English soccer leagues could resume on June 6, report says
The reported decision and date would not include the Premier League
English soccer leagues are hoping to resume in just under two months, with a June 6 target date set for EFL clubs for competitive games behind closed doors, according to ESPN. The target date does not include the Premier League.
Matches all over Europe have been off since March, aside from the first division in Belarus, with the coronavirus pandemic greatly impacting the entire continent, resulting in many shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders from national and local governments.
Major leagues across Europe and the world look set to remain suspended for the weeks to come while in Germany, the Bundesliga has seen some teams return to training with hopes of a restart in early May.
The report says the EFL, which includes the Championship, League One and League Two (second, third and fourth divisions in England) would hold a mini-preseason on May 16. After three weeks of training, league matches would then resume on June 6, but all of this depends on how the government goes about handling the lockdown measures. Each team still has nine games to go in the league, with Leeds United leading the way. If lockdown measures are extended in England, that would obviously impact the plans of resuming play.
When it comes to the Premier League, there will be a video conference on Friday with all 20 clubs. They will discuss a schedule for play to resume at some point in the coming weeks, according to ESPN.
Leeds United currently sits in first place in the Championship and looks well on its way to promotion. West Brom, in second place, is also on pace for promotion with the current promotion playoff spots being occupied by Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End.
-
Transfer rumors: Rodriguez to England?
Here are the latest transfer rumors from the world of soccer
-
Neymar planned Haaland celebration
PSG advanced to the quarterfinals vs. Dortmund
-
Belarusian Premier League April 13 picks
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveals its top picks for April 13.
-
Nicaragua odds, April 12 picks, bets
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveals its top picks for Sunday's Nicaragua Primera Division...
-
MLS goalie plans to write kids books
Four of his releases are sports-related
-
Prosecutor ends case against FIFA pres
The Swiss prosecutor has decided to end its investigation
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...
-
Liverpool crashes out of Champions League
The Reds crash out of the competition much earlier than expected