Sunderland and Sheffield United will meet on May 24 to determine the final spot in the Premier League and all the action can be seen on Paramount+. They'll look to join Leeds United and Burnley in the Premier League next season, but both have had very different roads getting here.

Sheffield United were last in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season, being relegated after conceding a record 104 goals while Sunderland looks to rebound from being relegated in 2017. The Black Cats took a tumble, landing all the way in League One, but now back in the Championship, they're thriving under young players like Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg.

Despite ending the Championship season in a bit of a rut, Sunderland were able to rebound with an extra time winner from center back Dan Ballard to make the final while Sheffield United put six goals past Bristol City to make their way to the final. Chris Wilder is an experienced manager and much of this Sheffield United core was with the team in the Premier League, which will make it tough sledding for a young Sunderland side in the final but anything can happen once a team makes it to Wembley. The Premier League is calling for someone.

History has already been made in the EFL with Leeds United capturing the Championship title over Burnley on goal difference, but what's even more astonishing is that both clubs accumulated 100 points. It's the first time ever that two clubs have accumulated 100 points in the same division. Along with Birmingham City's centurian season, where they broke a world record for the most points in a season with 111, this is also the most teams ever to accumulate 100 points in the EFL at the same time.

Let's take a look at how the EFL shook out and the playoff schedules, which can all be seen on Paramount+ :

Promoted to the Premier League

Burnley

Leeds United

Qualified for Championship Playoffs

Bristol City

Sheffield United

Coventry City

Sunderland

Championship playoff schedule

Thursday, May 8

Bristol City 0, Sheffield United 3

Friday, May 9

Coventry City 1, Sunderland 2

Monday, May 12

Sheffield United 3, Bristol City 0

Tuesday, May 13

Sunderland 0, Coventry City 1 (Sunderland advances 3-2 after extra time)

Saturday, May 24



Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ET (Paramount+)

Relegated to League One

Luton Town

Plymouth Argyle

Cardiff City

Promoted to the Championship

Birmingham City

Wrexham

Qualified for League One playoffs

Stockport County

Charlton Athletic

Wycombe Wanderers

Leyton Orient

League One playoff schedule

Saturday, May 10

Leyton Orient 2, Stockport County 2

Sunday, May 11

Wycombe Wanderers 0, Charlton Athletic 0

Wednesday, May 14

Stockport County 1, Leyton Orient 1 (Leyton Orient advances after penalties)

Thursday, May 15

Charlton Athletic 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0

Sunday, May 25

Charlton vs. Leyton Orient, 8 a.m. ET(Paramount+)

Relegated to League Two

Cambridge United

Shrewsbury Town

Bristol Rovers

Crawley Town

Promoted to League One

Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale

Bradford City

Qualified for League Two playoffs

Walsall

AFC Wimbledon

Notts County

Chesterfield

League Two playoff schedule

Sunday, May 11

Chesterfield 0, Walsall 2

Notts County 0, AFC Wimbledon 1

Friday, May 16

Walsall vs. Chesterfield, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Saturday, May 17

AFC Wimbledon vs. Notts County, 7:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, May 26

League Two playoff final (Paramount+)

Relegated to the National League