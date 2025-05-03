The final day of action in the English Football League is usually a wild affair, and Saturday has been no different, with history being made. Leeds United captured the Championship title over Burnley on goal difference, but what's even more astonishing is that both clubs accumulated 100 points. It's the first time ever that two clubs have accumulated 100 points in the same division. Along with Birmingham City's centurian season, this is also the most teams ever to accumulate 100 points in the EFL at the same time.

It took until stoppage time for Manor Solomon to secure the winner for Leeds in a 2-1 victory over relegated Plymouth Argyle, but it won't matter how long it took, as late goals have been critical to their success during this season. The promotion playoffs are also set with Sheffield United, Sunderland, Coventry City, and Bristol City, who will face each other on the road to the richest game in sport at Wembley Stadium with a place in the Premier League on the line.

Coventry have been in strong form under Frank Lampard who oversaw a run of eight wins in nine matches from January to March to push the Sky Blues up the table. They'll have a tough job in getting past Sunderland, but with the wobbles that the young Black Cats have experienced to end the season, form will favor Lampard's men. After falling out of the race for the title, Sheffield United will need to take the playoff route to return to the Premier League, but if it doesn't happen, they can take solace in Leeds United losing the playoff final last season before winning the league this season. Bristol City, meanwhile needed to stage a dramatic two-goal comeback on Saturday to secure their place with a draw against Preston North End.

Luton Town have also suffered back-to-back relegations after coming down from the Premier League and landing in League One next season. They'll join Plymouth and Cardiff City as the teams that head down to the third division. There's still more to determine in the remainder of the EFL as League One and League Two are wrapping up their seasons on Paramount+, but the divisions are beginning to take shape.

Promoted to the Premier League

Burnley

Leeds United

Qualified for Championship Playoffs

Bristol City

Sheffield United

Coventry City

Sunderland

Championship playoff schedule

Thursday, May 8

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United

Friday, May 9

Coventry City vs. Sunderland

Monday, May 12

Sheffield United vs. Bristol City

Tuesday, May 13

Sunderland vs. Coventry City

Saturday, May 24



Championship Playoff final

Relegated to League One

Luton Town

Plymouth Argyle

Cardiff City

Promoted to the Championship

Birmingham City

Wrexham

Relegated to League Two

Cambridge United

Shrewsbury Town

Promoted to League One

Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale

Relegated to the National League